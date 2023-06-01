← Company Directory
Pionyr Immunotherapeutics
    • About

    Pionyr Immunotherapeutics is a clinical stage company developing novel antibody therapeutics to enhance the body's immune defense against cancer. Their Myeloid Tuning™ technology alters the tumor microenvironment to favor immune-activating cells and disable immune-suppressing cells, improving the body's ability to combat cancer. They are building a pipeline of transmembrane and intracellular targets using cutting-edge technologies and translational assays. Pionyr has a team with extensive experience in immunology, immuno-oncology, target discovery, and immunotherapy development.

    http://www.pionyrtx.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

