Pioneer Natural Resources
Pioneer Natural Resources Salaries

Pioneer Natural Resources's salary ranges from $179,100 in total compensation per year for a Business Analyst at the low-end to $388,050 for a Legal at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pioneer Natural Resources. Last updated: 6/19/2025

$160K

Business Analyst
$179K
Business Development
$332K
Geological Engineer
$236K
Legal
$388K
Mechanical Engineer
$189K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pioneer Natural Resources is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $388,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pioneer Natural Resources is $236,175.

