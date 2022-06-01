← Company Directory
Pioneer Natural Resources
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Pioneer Natural Resources that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Pioneer Natural Resources is focused on delivering competitive and sustainable results as we responsibly produce natural gas and oil to help meet the world’s energy demands. We also handle many of our own oilfield services and operate frac fleets, drilling rigs and coil tubing units. We operate in the Permian Basin of West Texas.Pioneer employees'​ enthusiasm, commitment and talent are at the heart of our success. Our respect-based culture values open communication among all levels of the organization, personal accountability and working as a team. Equally strong is our commitment to safety, the environment, entrepreneurship, innovation and striving for excellence in all that we do.

    http://www.pxd.com
    Website
    1997
    Year Founded
    3,750
    # of Employees
    $10B+
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Pioneer Natural Resources

    Related Companies

    • Stripe
    • DoorDash
    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Roblox
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources