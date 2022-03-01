← Company Directory
Pinwheel
Pinwheel Salaries

Pinwheel's salary ranges from $116,216 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $242,000 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pinwheel. Last updated: 3/28/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
L3 $273K
L4 $242K

Backend Software Engineer

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Marketing
$235K
Product Manager
$116K

Recruiter
$201K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Pinwheel, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pinwheel is Software Engineer at the L4 level with a yearly total compensation of $242,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinwheel is $235,200.

