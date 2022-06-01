← Company Directory
Pinnacle Group Salaries

Pinnacle Group's salary ranges from $30,840 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service in New Zealand at the low-end to $148,512 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Pinnacle Group. Last updated: 2/7/2025

$160K

Customer Service
$30.8K
Data Analyst
$60.3K
Data Scientist
$89.6K

Software Engineer
$149K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Pinnacle Group is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $148,512. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinnacle Group is $74,925.

