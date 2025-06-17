← Company Directory
PingCAP
PingCAP Marketing Salaries

The average Marketing total compensation in Singapore at PingCAP ranges from SGD 124K to SGD 175K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PingCAP's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 140K - SGD 166K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 124KSGD 140KSGD 166KSGD 175K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At PingCAP, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Marketing at PingCAP in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 175,486. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PingCAP for the Marketing role in Singapore is SGD 123,603.

