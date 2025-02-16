Software Engineer compensation in United States at Ping Identity ranges from $110K per year for Software Engineer to $175K per year for Staff Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $170K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ping Identity's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$110K
$110K
$0
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$140K
$125K
$10K
$5K
Staff Software Engineer
$175K
$172K
$3.3K
$0
