← Company Directory
Pine Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

Pine Labs Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Pine Labs totals ₹4.6M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pine Labs's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Pine Labs
Product manager 2
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹4.6M
Level
L3
Base
₹4.6M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Pine Labs?

₹13.64M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.58M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Pine Labs in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹7,668,789. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pine Labs for the Product Manager role in India is ₹3,129,493.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Pine Labs

Related Companies

  • Stripe
  • Uber
  • Square
  • LinkedIn
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources