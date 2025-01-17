← Company Directory
Pinduoduo
Pinduoduo Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in China package at Pinduoduo totals CN¥714K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pinduoduo's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Pinduoduo
Data Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Total per year
CN¥714K
Level
L2
Base
CN¥476K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥238K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
4 Years
What are the career levels at Pinduoduo?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Pinduoduo in China sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥4,146,591. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pinduoduo for the Software Engineer role in China is CN¥548,805.

