Our mission is driven from behavioral research into how today’s connected communities work. From our insider’s view of digital media and social communities, we’ve helped establish new norms and know what’s coming next. A large portion of our team is dedicated to developing novel and proprietary computer vision technologies that differentiates us from the same old commoditized and shallow video apps. We’ve brought the best technologists and best people in pop culture together - Piñata Farms will change the mobile video game forever.