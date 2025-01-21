← Company Directory
Pilgrims Pride
Pilgrims Pride Project Manager Salaries

The average Project Manager total compensation in Mexico at Pilgrims Pride ranges from MX$521K to MX$743K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pilgrims Pride's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

MX$597K - MX$699K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
MX$521KMX$597KMX$699KMX$743K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Pilgrims Pride?

The highest paying salary package reported for a Project Manager at Pilgrims Pride in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$14,395,798. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pilgrims Pride for the Project Manager role in Mexico is MXMX$10,089,360.

