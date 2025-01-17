← Company Directory
Pictet Alternative Investments
Pictet Alternative Investments Financial Analyst Salaries

The average Financial Analyst total compensation in Singapore at Pictet Alternative Investments ranges from SGD 72.4K to SGD 105K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pictet Alternative Investments's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 83.1K - SGD 94.7K
Switzerland
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 72.4KSGD 83.1KSGD 94.7KSGD 105K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Pictet Alternative Investments?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Financial Analyst at Pictet Alternative Investments in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 105,450. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pictet Alternative Investments for the Financial Analyst role in Singapore is SGD 72,385.

