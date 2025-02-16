← Company Directory
PicPay
  • Salaries
  • Data Analyst

  • All Data Analyst Salaries

PicPay Data Analyst Salaries

The median Data Analyst compensation in Brazil package at PicPay totals R$151K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PicPay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
PicPay
Data Analyst
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Total per year
R$151K
Level
Senior
Base
R$140K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$11.6K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at PicPay?

R$894K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Analyst at PicPay in Brazil sits at a yearly total compensation of R$196,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PicPay for the Data Analyst role in Brazil is R$154,002.

Other Resources