PicnicHealth
PicnicHealth Salaries

PicnicHealth's salary ranges from $79,860 in total compensation per year for a Information Technologist (IT) at the low-end to $351,750 for a Business Development at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PicnicHealth. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Business Development
$352K
Information Technologist (IT)
$79.9K
Product Designer
$124K
Product Manager
$219K
Software Engineer
$181K
Software Engineering Manager
$221K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PicnicHealth is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $351,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PicnicHealth is $199,995.

