PicnicHealth believes the key to improving healthcare is giving everyone access to their own health data. That's why PicnicHealth has created a new way for patients and scientists to interact with complete medical records. PicnicHealth works directly with patients to bring labs, images, doctor's notes, and more all in one place. For patients contributing to research, PicnicHealth makes sure the process is transparent and the data is secure. PicnicHealth continues to champion patients while partnering with government, advocacy, and research organizations to drive the future of medicine.