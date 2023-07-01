PIANAT.ai is a company that aims to democratize data and AI-driven governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) in emerging markets. They provide innovative connected platforms and consulting services to the financial services sector in Egypt, the Middle East, and Africa. Their goal is to help organizations establish a single version of truth through proper management of data and AI-driven GRC practices. They offer scalable and flexible SaaS solutions to drive sustainability, impact, growth, and competitiveness. The company's consultants are passionate and creative individuals dedicated to democratizing data and AI-driven GRC in emerging markets.