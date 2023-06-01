Physicians for Social Responsibility (PSR) is a nationwide network of 36,000 health professionals and concerned citizens committed to protecting human life from nuclear war and proliferation, climate change, and environmental degradation. PSR advocates for health in energy, environmental, and nuclear weapons policy at the local, state, and federal level. They are a Partner Organization of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN) and the US affiliate of International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW).