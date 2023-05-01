Photomath is a leading EdTech company with the #1 math learning app in the world. Their app uses advanced machine learning technology to scan and solve math problems, providing step-by-step explanations. With over 300 million downloads globally, Photomath is a popular educational app and employs over 200 people with offices in Zagreb and San Mateo. They are passionate about technology and innovation and believe math is a crucial skill for many occupations. They are constantly expanding their content and seeking help to revolutionize math learning.