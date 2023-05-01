← Company Directory
Photomath
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Photomath that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Photomath is a leading EdTech company with the #1 math learning app in the world. Their app uses advanced machine learning technology to scan and solve math problems, providing step-by-step explanations. With over 300 million downloads globally, Photomath is a popular educational app and employs over 200 people with offices in Zagreb and San Mateo. They are passionate about technology and innovation and believe math is a crucial skill for many occupations. They are constantly expanding their content and seeking help to revolutionize math learning.

    https://photomath.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    658
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Photomath

    Related Companies

    • PayPal
    • SoFi
    • Square
    • Databricks
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources