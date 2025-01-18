Backend Software Engineer compensation in India at PhonePe ranges from ₹3.07M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹6.06M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹4.43M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PhonePe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.07M
₹2.39M
₹627K
₹57K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.86M
₹4.14M
₹693K
₹27.8K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.06M
₹4.74M
₹1.28M
₹45.6K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At PhonePe, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)