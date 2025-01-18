Backend Software Engineer compensation in Greater Bengaluru at PhonePe ranges from ₹2.81M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹6.44M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹4.88M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PhonePe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹2.81M
₹2.38M
₹427K
₹0
Software Engineer 2
₹4.93M
₹4.25M
₹678K
₹0
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.44M
₹4.72M
₹1.65M
₹62.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At PhonePe, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)