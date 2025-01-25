← Company Directory
PHOENIX Group
PHOENIX Group Actuary Salaries

The average Actuary total compensation in Israel at PHOENIX Group ranges from ₪153K to ₪217K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PHOENIX Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪173K - ₪197K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
₪153K₪173K₪197K₪217K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at PHOENIX Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Actuary at PHOENIX Group in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪216,917. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PHOENIX Group for the Actuary role in Israel is ₪152,577.

