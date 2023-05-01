← Company Directory
Phillips Edison & Company
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Phillips Edison & Company that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Phillips Edison & Company is a REIT that owns and operates grocery-anchored shopping centers across the United States. Their portfolio includes 309 properties, with 283 wholly-owned properties comprising approximately 31.7 million square feet across 31 states. The company has a vertically-integrated operating platform and has partnered with leading institutional commercial real estate investors. They remain exclusively focused on creating great grocery-anchored shopping experiences and improving the communities they serve.

    http://phillipsedison.com
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    290
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Phillips Edison & Company

    Related Companies

    • Square
    • Pinterest
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources