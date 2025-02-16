← Company Directory
Phillips 66
Phillips 66 Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Phillips 66 totals $101K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Phillips 66's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Bartlesville, OK
Total per year
$101K
Base
$92K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9.2K
Years at company
5-10 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Phillips 66 sits at a yearly total compensation of $140,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Phillips 66 for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $101,200.

Other Resources