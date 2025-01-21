← Company Directory
Philips
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service Operations

  • All Customer Service Operations Salaries

Philips Customer Service Operations Salaries

The average Customer Service Operations total compensation at Philips ranges from $236K to $329K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philips's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

$253K - $298K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
$236K$253K$298K$329K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Philips?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service Operations at Philips sits at a yearly total compensation of $329,063. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philips for the Customer Service Operations role is $236,250.

Other Resources