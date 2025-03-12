← Company Directory
Philip Morris International
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Philip Morris International Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in Switzerland package at Philip Morris International totals CHF 113K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Philip Morris International's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/12/2025

Median Package
company icon
Philip Morris International
Data Scientist
Lausanne, VD, Switzerland
Total per year
CHF 113K
Level
9
Base
CHF 113K
Stock (/yr)
CHF 0
Bonus
CHF 0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Philip Morris International?

CHF 139K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CHF 26K+ (sometimes CHF 260K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Philip Morris International in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 130,050. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Philip Morris International for the Data Scientist role in Switzerland is CHF 112,616.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Philip Morris International

Related Companies

  • Foot Locker
  • Express
  • URBN
  • Adidas
  • The TJX Companies
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources