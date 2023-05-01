← Company Directory
Phibro Animal Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Phibro Animal Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. Its products include antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, anti-bloat treatments, nutritional specialty products, vaccines, trace minerals, and specialty ingredients. The company sells its products through local sales offices and operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

    http://www.pahc.com
    Website
    1947
    Year Founded
    1,860
    # of Employees
    $500M-$1B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Phibro Animal Health

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Uber
    • Square
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources