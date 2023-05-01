Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. Its products include antibacterials, anticoccidials, anthelmintics, anti-bloat treatments, nutritional specialty products, vaccines, trace minerals, and specialty ingredients. The company sells its products through local sales offices and operates in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.