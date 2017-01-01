Company Directory
Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    At our creditors' rights law firm, we provide strategic legal representation to financial institutions, lenders, and creditors seeking to protect their interests and recover assets. Our experienced attorneys navigate complex regulations while delivering efficient, results-driven solutions for debt recovery, bankruptcy proceedings, foreclosures, and commercial collections. We combine industry knowledge with aggressive advocacy to maximize recovery while maintaining compliance with all applicable laws. Partner with us to transform challenging debt situations into successful resolutions through skilled negotiation and litigation expertise.

    phelanhallinan.com
    Website
    90
    # of Employees
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers.You'll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Phelan Hallinan Diamond & Jones

    Related Companies

    • Flipkart
    • PayPal
    • Dropbox
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources