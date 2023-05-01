PharmD Live is a healthcare technology company that focuses on enhancing patients' quality of life and improving clinical and financial outcomes for physicians, hospitals, and care facilities. They specialize in medication management and reconciliation, chronic care management, transitional care management, and other pharmacy-related solutions. They partner with physicians, hospitals, and post-acute care facilities to create customized care plans for patients with chronic conditions, providing virtual and telephonic consultations in real-time by trained pharmacists.