Pex
    Pex is the leader in digital rights technology, enabling the fair and transparent use of copyright online. With Pex’s advanced identification technology, platforms can manage and license content at scale, allowing users to upload freely while respecting copyright. In return, rightsholders are able to monitor and capitalize on the content they own. Pex is on a mission to support the creator economy with fair and transparent copyright solutions.Our licensing infrastructure allows platforms to manage and license content before it’s published, empowering creators to upload freely while respecting copyright. In return, rightsholders are able to monitor and capitalize on the content they own. Pex also provides trust and safety tools for platforms and law enforcement to help prevent the spread of toxic content.We're hiring! Check out our open positions.

    https://pex.com
    2014
    150
    $10M-$50M
