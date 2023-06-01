← Company Directory
Petfolk
Top Insights
    Petfolk is a company founded and led by vets that aims to improve the veterinary experience for pets, their parents, and vets. They offer on-site and virtual care and believe that the easier it is for the parent, the healthier and happier the pet. Petfolk sees themselves as part of a greater community of people with pets and offers support to both pets and their owners. They believe that with the right tools and knowledge, pet owners can make the best decisions for their pets and Petfolk will always be by their side for the journey.

    https://petfolk.com
    2020
    76
    $10M-$50M
