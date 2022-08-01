Peterson Technologies was founded in 2001 as an advanced technology company providing smarter ways to ingest, detect interests, translate, display, and simplify the usefulness of mass volumes of data. To provide this level of service, Peterson engineers and analysts continually develop newer and faster ways to identify, separate, and utilize interesting things. We understand the importance of our customers'​ goals and know that it is our job to help our customers meet or exceed these goals, on time, and without question.