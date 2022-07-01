← Company Directory
PetDesk
PetDesk Salaries

PetDesk's salary ranges from $103,515 in total compensation per year for a Product Manager at the low-end to $132,660 for a Software Engineer at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PetDesk. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Product Manager
$104K
Software Engineer
$133K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PetDesk is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $132,660. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PetDesk is $118,088.

