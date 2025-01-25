← Company Directory
Petco
Petco Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Mexico package at Petco totals MX$1.28M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Petco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Petco
Software Engineer
Queretaro, QE, Mexico
Total per year
MX$1.28M
Level
L4
Base
MX$1.21M
Stock (/yr)
MX$0
Bonus
MX$77K
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Petco?

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Petco in Mexico sits at a yearly total compensation of MXMX$35,473,636. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Petco for the Software Engineer role in Mexico is MXMX$23,498,240.

Other Resources