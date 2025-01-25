← Company Directory
Petco
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Recruiter

  • All Recruiter Salaries

Petco Recruiter Salaries

The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Petco ranges from $75.7K to $106K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Petco's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$81.9K - $95.2K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$75.7K$81.9K$95.2K$106K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Recruiter submissions at Petco to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Petco?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Recruiter offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Recruiter at Petco in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $105,910. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Petco for the Recruiter role in United States is $75,650.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Petco

Related Companies

  • Citi
  • Carvana
  • CoStar Group
  • thredUP
  • McDonald's
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources