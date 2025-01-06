← Company Directory
Personify Health
Personify Health Salaries

Personify Health's median salary is $129,848 for a Software Engineer . Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Personify Health. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Software Engineer
$130K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Personify Health is Software Engineer at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $129,848. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Personify Health is $129,848.

