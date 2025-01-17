← Company Directory
Persolkelly
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Persolkelly Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Singapore at Persolkelly ranges from SGD 93.2K to SGD 130K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Persolkelly's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 101K - SGD 117K
Singapore
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 93.2KSGD 101KSGD 117KSGD 130K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Software Engineer submissions at Persolkelly to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve SGD 40.6K+ (sometimes SGD 406K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Persolkelly?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Persolkelly in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 130,447. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Persolkelly for the Software Engineer role in Singapore is SGD 93,176.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Persolkelly

Related Companies

  • Microsoft
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • Google
  • Flipkart
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources