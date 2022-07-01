← Company Directory
Persado
    • About

    Persado is a high-growth, category-leading AI platform that helps data-driven executives – including CMOs, CXOs, CDOs, CFOs, and P&L owners – unlock a new level of value creation by ensuring the right words are used at every customer interaction. Persado delivers hundreds of millions in incremental value to some of the biggest companies in banking, insurance, retail, telecom, healthcare, and more. The Persado platform uses natural language generation, machine learning, and experimental design – powered by the world’s largest language knowledge base of millions of tagged and scored words and phrases – to deliver a 41% average lift in conversion across customer engagement channels.

    http://persado.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    480
    # of Employees
    $50M-$100M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

