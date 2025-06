Perry Health is a healthtech company which provides remote care for people living with diabetes between doctor visits. Our mission is to improve the lives and outcomes of individuals with chronic disease through a remote-first care model.Our care team โ€“ made up of nurses, physicians, and dietitians โ€“ use Perry Healthโ€™s proprietary technology and care program to provide nutritional education, medication guidance, and preventative care 7 days a week. All of Perry Healthโ€™s services are currently covered under Medicare, and we are continuing to improve our service and remove cost barriers.