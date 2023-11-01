← Company Directory
PerkinElmer
PerkinElmer Salaries

PerkinElmer's salary ranges from $54,251 in total compensation per year for a Hardware Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $153,230 for a Financial Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PerkinElmer. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Biomedical Engineer
$133K
Financial Analyst
$153K
Hardware Engineer
$54.3K
Human Resources
$70.7K
Product Manager
$150K
Software Engineer
$80.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$98.3K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PerkinElmer is Financial Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $153,230. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PerkinElmer is $98,273.

