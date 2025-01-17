← Company Directory
PerimeterX
PerimeterX Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Israel at PerimeterX ranges from ₪267K to ₪371K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PerimeterX's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

₪286K - ₪336K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₪267K₪286K₪336K₪371K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at PerimeterX?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at PerimeterX in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪371,363. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PerimeterX for the Business Analyst role in Israel is ₪266,620.

