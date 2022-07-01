Perfomatix is a full-stack engineering company specialized in AGILE product development. We partner with organizations in their innovation journey from ideation to Go-Live and beyond. We function as an outsourced innovation lab where we help our clients to do controlled experiments leveraging the latest technology trends.We offer end to end product development services ranging from ideation to development and production rollout. Our offerings are specifically designed to suit the needs of the modern businesses who are embarking on the innovation and digital transformation journeyProduct Blueprinting - In 6 weeks, we deliver a solid blueprint for your new project, which includes market study, requirements spec, solution design, user journeys, UI wireframes, and the detailed project plan.Product Prototyping - In 8 weeks, we deliver a market-ready, testable and scalable product prototype, which can be used for beta testing and end-user feedbackProduct Development - We deploy a dedicated AGILE development team of developers, testers, UX designers, business analysts, architects and Scrum masters to complete the product development as per the project planAGILE Development Team - For clients who just need an extended development team, we provide hand-picked dedicated resources who work as an extension of the client team to complete the product backlogs.