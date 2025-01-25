← Company Directory
Perella Weinberg Partners
  • Salaries
  • Investment Banker

  • All Investment Banker Salaries

Perella Weinberg Partners Investment Banker Salaries

The median Investment Banker compensation in United States package at Perella Weinberg Partners totals $195K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Perella Weinberg Partners's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/25/2025

Median Package
company icon
Perella Weinberg Partners
Investment Banking Analyst
New York, NY
Total per year
$195K
Level
A1
Base
$110K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$85K
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Perella Weinberg Partners?

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Perella Weinberg Partners in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $480,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perella Weinberg Partners for the Investment Banker role in United States is $195,000.

