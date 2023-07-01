← Company Directory
PerceptiLabs
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about PerceptiLabs that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    PerceptiLabs is a company that has developed a next-generation machine learning tool. Their visual modeler combines the flexibility of code with automation and a drag and drop UI, making model building easier and faster for both experts and beginners. The tool is built on top of TensorFlow, giving developers full access to the low-level API and the ability to use other Python modules. Users have full transparency into their model's architecture and performance, with the tool generating visualizations and TensorFlow code based on the components they drag and drop.

    http://www.perceptilabs.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for PerceptiLabs

    Related Companies

    • Lyft
    • PayPal
    • Spotify
    • Uber
    • Stripe
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources