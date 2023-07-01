PerceptiLabs is a company that has developed a next-generation machine learning tool. Their visual modeler combines the flexibility of code with automation and a drag and drop UI, making model building easier and faster for both experts and beginners. The tool is built on top of TensorFlow, giving developers full access to the low-level API and the ability to use other Python modules. Users have full transparency into their model's architecture and performance, with the tool generating visualizations and TensorFlow code based on the components they drag and drop.