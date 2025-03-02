← Company Directory
Peraton
Peraton Information Technologist (IT) Salaries

The median Information Technologist (IT) compensation package at Peraton totals $90K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Peraton's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/2/2025

Median Package
company icon
Peraton
Networking Engineer
Alexandria, VA
Total per year
$90K
Level
-
Base
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Peraton?

$160K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Information Technologist (IT) at Peraton sits at a yearly total compensation of $146,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Peraton for the Information Technologist (IT) role is $90,000.

Other Resources