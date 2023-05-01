Company Directory
Peoples Security Bank and Trust
Top Insights
    • About

    Peoples Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company. It offers various types of loans, deposit accounts, investment management, trust services, and other financial products to businesses and individuals. The company operates 28 full-service community banking offices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and New York. It was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Scranton, Pennsylvania.

    http://www.psbt.com
    Website
    1905
    Year Founded
    370
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

