Pentalog
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Full-Stack Software Engineer

Pentalog Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries

The median Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Romania package at Pentalog totals RON 209K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pentalog's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Pentalog
Software Engineer
Cluj-Napoca, CJ, Romania
Total per year
RON 209K
Level
L3
Base
RON 209K
Stock (/yr)
RON 0
Bonus
RON 0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Pentalog?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Full-Stack Software Engineer at Pentalog in Romania sits at a yearly total compensation of RON 235,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pentalog for the Full-Stack Software Engineer role in Romania is RON 208,718.

