Company Directory
PennyMac Loan Services
Work Here? Claim Your Company

PennyMac Loan Services Salaries

PennyMac Loan Services's salary ranges from $71,858 in total compensation per year for a Financial Analyst at the low-end to $241,200 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of PennyMac Loan Services. Last updated: 7/16/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $123K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Business Analyst
Median $73K
Software Engineering Manager
Median $215K
Poll

Would you still be a SWE if it paid less?

If SWE pay collapsed to be average and closer to non-tech pay, let's say it fell about 30-50%. Would you still do it?

Just curious how many SWEs out there are in it only for the money. Which is totally fine, by the way, it's just a job. But I feel like, with how saturated the market is and how AI is changing the way we code, we'll see pretty soon here who's actually passionate a...

14 26View Results

Select one

797 participants

14 26View Results
Data Scientist
$241K
Financial Analyst
$71.9K
Information Technologist (IT)
$90.5K
Product Designer
$133K
Product Manager
$152K
Sales
$75.4K
Solution Architect
$224K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at PennyMac Loan Services is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $241,200. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PennyMac Loan Services is $127,930.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PennyMac Loan Services

Related Companies

  • Morgan Stanley
  • Comerica
  • Moody's
  • Enova International
  • Envestnet
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources