Pennylane
Pennylane Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Pennylane totals €62.6K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Pennylane's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€62.6K
Level
-
Base
€62.6K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
8 Years
What are the career levels at Pennylane?

€149K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Pennylane in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €90,653. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Pennylane for the Software Engineer role in France is €62,646.

Other Resources