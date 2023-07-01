Pennsylvania Women Work is a non-profit organization that helps women find meaningful employment with family-sustaining wages. They assist women in overcoming obstacles to employment, develop job search and career skills, and create connections for brighter futures. Their programs cater to a diverse range of clients, including those reentering the workforce, single mothers, refugees, and immigrants. They offer free services such as computer training, job counseling, mentoring, and customer service classes. The organization also hosts events and workshops where local professionals can volunteer their time and expertise to support women in achieving their personal and professional goals.