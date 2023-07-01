← Company Directory
Pennsylvania Women Work
    Pennsylvania Women Work is a non-profit organization that helps women find meaningful employment with family-sustaining wages. They assist women in overcoming obstacles to employment, develop job search and career skills, and create connections for brighter futures. Their programs cater to a diverse range of clients, including those reentering the workforce, single mothers, refugees, and immigrants. They offer free services such as computer training, job counseling, mentoring, and customer service classes. The organization also hosts events and workshops where local professionals can volunteer their time and expertise to support women in achieving their personal and professional goals.

    pawomenwork.org
    Website
    1993
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

