Pence/Kelly Concrete, LLC is a Pacific Northwest-based company founded in 1949 by Roy Pence and Dale Pence. The company specializes in structural concrete construction, ranging from small tilt-up or foundation packages to multi-million dollar elevated structures. They have built both simple warehouses and complicated research facilities and have exceeded client expectations for excellence in concrete throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. The company is dedicated to honesty and hard work.