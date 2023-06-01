← Company Directory
Pence/Kelly Concrete
Top Insights
    • About

    Pence/Kelly Concrete, LLC is a Pacific Northwest-based company founded in 1949 by Roy Pence and Dale Pence. The company specializes in structural concrete construction, ranging from small tilt-up or foundation packages to multi-million dollar elevated structures. They have built both simple warehouses and complicated research facilities and have exceeded client expectations for excellence in concrete throughout California, Oregon, Washington, and Alaska. The company is dedicated to honesty and hard work.

    https://pencekelly.com
    Website
    2004
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

